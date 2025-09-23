'Every Team Can Beat Them': Bangladesh Coach Phil Simmons Issues Stark Warning To Unbeaten India Ahead Of Asia Cup Encounter

A place in the Asia Cup Super 4s will be at stake when India take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The winner of the match will almost seal a place in the Asia Cup final.

Bangladesh Coach Phil Simmons Issues Warning To India

Defending champions India are currently unbeaten in the Asia Cup, coming through the group stage unscathed. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. thrashed Pakistan in the last Super 4s encounter and a win against Bangladesh will help them to go one step closer to defending their title. India were no match for Bangladesh when these two sides met in a T20I series last time.

The Men In Blue blanked their neighbours 3-0, but Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons believes every team can beat the Indian Cricket Team. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, ahead of the Asia Cup encounter, he said, “Every team has the ability to beat India. The game is played on the day, it's what happens during that three-and-a-half hours. If we get the break in the game, then we have to hold on to it. We have an opportunity to win."

India To Start As Favourites Against Bangladesh

India have been the standout team in the Asia Cup so far. Gautam Gambhir's men have shown dominance over their opponents in all four matches and will start the match as the favourites. In 17 matches against Bangladesh, India have managed 16 wins so far. Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s and they will be aware of the fact that a rare victory against the Indian team will open up a new avenue for them.