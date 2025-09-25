WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz Averts Massive Injury Scare During Japan Open Debut

Japan Open: Spotlight was on US Open champions and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz as he took to the court during his Japan Open debut. Against the 41st-ranked Sebastian Baez in his opening round match, he took a 2-0 lead before his opponent bounced back to level it up. Soon after that, the Spaniard pulled up and fell to the court after moving to chase down a drop shot from deep behind the baseline. After he fell, he was in pain. From a distance, it seemed to be an left Achilles issue which his medical team addressed soon.

WATCH VIDEO

But the fall did not stop Alcaraz from going on to clinch the match in straight sets. He won the game 6-4, 6-2.

It is no secret that Alcaraz has been excited about his Japan Open debut.

‘I’m here just to feel great on court’

“I know it is a great tournament. I know the players who have played this tournament before and the players who have won this tournament before,” the Spaniard had said.

“I just really wanted to come here, play great tennis, perform well and try to win the trophy. That’s why I’m here just to feel great on court, giving myself the chance to win the trophy to win the tournament," he had added.