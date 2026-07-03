WATCH | Drake's 'Where She at' Reaction After Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal During Portugal-Croatia R032 FIFA World Cup Game Goes Viral

FIFA World Cup 2026: Rapper Drake was at the Toronto stadium to watch none other than Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo. And Ronaldo did not disappoint one bit as the legend scored the equaliser on Thursday night via penalty. Once Ronaldo found the back of the net, Drake's animated reaction was projected on the big screen. Drake was spotted doing his signature ‘where she at’ emote. There is no doubt that Drake doing that after Ronaldo scored is pure meme energy and the crowd loved it to bits. In a matter of no time, Drake's reaction went viral. Here is the viral clip.

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It was Goncalo Ramos, who headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round of 32.

The game featured a matchup 40-somethings Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, in his sixth World Cup, and Croatia’s Luka Modrić, making his fifth bid for a tournament title.

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“First half we dominated the game. In second half after the goal we get a little bit panic, but this is football,” Ronaldo said. “After the penalty, I think it was a little bit better for us. We created a few chances and I think at the end of the day we deserved to win the match.”

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.

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