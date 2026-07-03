WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo-Luka Modric's Bromance After Portugal's Win Over Croatia is Unmissable

Portugal vs Croatia: Cristiano Ronaldo made it a night for Portugal as they beat Croatia in a RO32 match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo helped Portugal with the equaliser as he scored via penalty. But it was what happened after the match that stole the show. Ronaldo and Luka Modric were seen with each other after the match. They seemed to be happy in the company of one-another and that is now winning the social space. Fans are loving the bromance and the respect between the two legends of the game. Here is the viral clip.

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Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup before being subbed out in the 81st minute. But, it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory and a berth in the round of 16.

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.

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Croatia opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic scored off a cross from Josip Sanisic.

Ronaldo, booed loudly by Croatia fans every time he touched the ball, got his chance from the spot after Nikola Vlasic was called for a holding foul inside the box. Portugal’s megastar hitched his step and converted down the middle as the goalkeeper went to his right.

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