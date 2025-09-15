Updated 15 September 2025 at 11:55 IST
WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Coach; Advises Goalkeeper How to Save Penalty During Al Nassr's SPL Game
Cristiano Ronaldo may not have scored a goal in Al Nassr's latest SPL game, but his advise to the goalkeeper during a penalty helped.
Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Saudi Pro League game | Image: @laneksa7 Screengrab
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best-ever to have played the sport. Ronaldo owns almost all big footballing records. He is currently in the twilight period of his career, yet he manages to make an impact. During Al Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League game against Al Kholood, Ronaldo may not have found the back of the net - but he surely had an impact. Al-Nassr's goalkeeper Raghid Najjar, took advise from Ronaldo before a penalty and that helped. He saved Myziane Maolida's penalty attempt, ensuring both a clean sheet and three points for his team.
Al Nassr have now won two out of two and this is the first time it has happened in their opening two games of the Saudi Pro League season since 2019-20.