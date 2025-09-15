WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Coach; Advises Goalkeeper How to Save Penalty During Al Nassr's SPL Game

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best-ever to have played the sport. Ronaldo owns almost all big footballing records. He is currently in the twilight period of his career, yet he manages to make an impact. During Al Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League game against Al Kholood, Ronaldo may not have found the back of the net - but he surely had an impact. Al-Nassr's goalkeeper Raghid Najjar, took advise from Ronaldo before a penalty and that helped. He saved Myziane Maolida's penalty attempt, ensuring both a clean sheet and three points for his team.