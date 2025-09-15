WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Schoolboy Error, Misses Easy Goal-Scoring Opportunity During SPL Match vs Al Kholood

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo is a goal-scoring machine and it is rare to see him miss anything even as he is now in the twilight period of his career. He sets the benchmark really high and that is how he has become the champion that he is. But on Sunday in a Saudi Pro League game, he seemed to be missing the Midas Touch. During Al Nassr's game against Al Kholood, Ronaldo came close to scoring on a number of occasions, but could not find the back of the net.

But the moment we are focusing in this article happened in the early stages of the game. In the 11th-minute of the contest, Ronaldo came perilously close to scoring, but he was denied by the goalkeeper with his outstretched left leg. Juan Pablo Cozzani was spot on as he cut the angle spotting he is in a one-on-one with the great man. Ronaldo was looking to go around him, but could not.

WATCH VIDEO

Despite a poor show by Ronaldo, Al Nassr went onto blank Al Kholood and win the match 2-0.

Al Nassr on Top

On Sunday night, Sadio Mane had a superb game at Al-Awwal Park as the Senegalese forward bagged his first goal of the season to give Al-Nassr the opening goal in the 52nd-minute of the contest.