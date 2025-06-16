WATCH - Days After IPL 2025, Digvesh Singh Rathi Continues To Dominate In Local T20 Tournament By Taking 5 Wickets In 5 Balls, Video Goes Viral

Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Digvesh Singh Rathi put social media on fire after his video of picking up five wickets in five balls went viral on the internet.

Digvesh Rathi's Numbers In IPL 2025

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Digvesh Rathi displayed a stunning performance, picking up 14 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.25, and had a bowling average of 30.64.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Lucknow-based franchise roped in the 25-year-old mystery spinner for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh. He became a regular starter for the Super Giants, playing a key role for the franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants finished the 18th season of the IPL in seventh place on the standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of -0.376. LSG clinched six wins and suffered eight defeats in their 14 league matches.

Digvesh Singh Rathi Continue To Dominate In T20 Tournaments

Even though it's been a few weeks since the IPL 2025 concluded. But Digvesh Singh Rathi has still maintained his dominance in the T20 Tournaments. Lucknow Super Giants took to their official social media handle to share a clip of Digvesh taking five wickets in five balls in a local T20 tournament. Soon after sharing the video on social media, it went viral.

In the video shared by LSG, it is seen that the batting side was struggling to chase down the target. Before the start of the 15th over, the batting side was standing at 151/5, needing 113 runs from 36 balls.

The mighty Digvesh Singh Rathi came to bowl in the 15th over and put mayhem on the crease, as he dismissed five batters consecutively, ending the match quickly.

Out of five wickets, four batters were bowled and one batter was dismissed by an LBW.