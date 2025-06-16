IND vs ENG- Karun Nair Opens Up On One Change He Should Implement: ' When I See How People Enjoy...'

Updated 16 June 2025 at 22:17 IST
India will kick off the new World Test Championship cycle with a five-match Test series against England. This will also mark the start of the Shubman Gill era in Test cricket.
Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Gill has been handed the charge, and the 25-year-old has big shoes to fill. With both Rohit and Virat Kohli retiring from the red-ball format, India's batting will rely a lot on how Karun Nair performs. On the back of a brilliant domestic campaign, Nair returned to the Indian set-up and will be put through a stern test in challenging English conditions.
Nair's sole triple hundred in a Test match came against England in Chennai back in 2016. The star Indian batter scored a brilliant 303 in 381 balls and he became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to achieve this feat.
But the Delhi Capitals batter is disappointed with the fact they he didn't celebrate the moment much. On R Ashwin's YouTube channel, he said, “One thing that I'd probably change is I would celebrate more in that 300. I dont think celebrated or enjoyed the moment as much as I should have. When I see how people enjoy the milestones. I didn't show it enough. I didn't value that moment enough.”
It remains to be seen whether Karun gets his chance to replicate his magic once again against the English side. An intra-squad match in Beckenham between India and India A was organised in order to prepare for the upcoming series and Shardul Thakur came on top with another pivotal display. The all-rounder flexed his batting muscle once again with a sensational 122-run knock for India A, and he was also successful with the ball. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill showed some promise with half-centuries respectively.
