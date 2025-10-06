Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WATCH | Jannik Sinner's Painful Walk to His Chair Before Retiring From Match in Shanghai Will Make Your Heartbreak

Updated 6 October 2025 at 10:42 IST

WATCH | Jannik Sinner's Painful Walk to His Chair Before Retiring From Match in Shanghai Will Make Your Heartbreak

Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner had a night to forget in Shanghai as he picked up a cramp which forced him to retire.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner | Image: @sinnervideos
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Shanghai Masters: It was heartbreak in Shanghai as Italian tennis star and top-seed Jannik Sinner had to retire out of his third round match against Tallon Griekspoor. The Dutch tennis star was in the lead when Sinner decided he could not continue anymore given the pain he was suffering from on his thigh due to cramps. Griekspoor was in the lead 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2 when the unwanted episode unfolded. 

ALSO READ: Djokovic, a Clear Winner at Shanghai Masters With Injured Sinner Out?

WATCH VIDEO

The temperature was around the 33 degree-mark, where during the month of October - it is usually in the region of 19-20. 

‘Not the way you want to win’

“This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set… I’m sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery,” ATP Tour quoted Griekspoor as saying.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Claims Japan Open Title After Dominant Show Over Fritz

As unfortunate as it may sound, only four players had ever retired while attempting to win back-to-back titles since the introduction of the premium ATP series in 1990. With his retirements in Cincinnati and Shanghai, Jannik became the first player to do it twice. Not something his fans would like. 

Sinner's exit surely opens the gates for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian who gets ready to take on Spain's Jaume Munar would hope to go the distance in Shanghai. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 6 October 2025 at 10:35 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Open App