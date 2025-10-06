WATCH | Jannik Sinner's Painful Walk to His Chair Before Retiring From Match in Shanghai Will Make Your Heartbreak

Shanghai Masters: It was heartbreak in Shanghai as Italian tennis star and top-seed Jannik Sinner had to retire out of his third round match against Tallon Griekspoor. The Dutch tennis star was in the lead when Sinner decided he could not continue anymore given the pain he was suffering from on his thigh due to cramps. Griekspoor was in the lead 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2 when the unwanted episode unfolded.

The temperature was around the 33 degree-mark, where during the month of October - it is usually in the region of 19-20.

‘Not the way you want to win’

“This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set… I’m sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery,” ATP Tour quoted Griekspoor as saying.

As unfortunate as it may sound, only four players had ever retired while attempting to win back-to-back titles since the introduction of the premium ATP series in 1990. With his retirements in Cincinnati and Shanghai, Jannik became the first player to do it twice. Not something his fans would like.