Ousmane Dembele Hails Karim Benzema as 'First Ballon d'Or Winner' During Ceremony; PSG Star Claims He is Second

Ballon d'Or 2025: It was a night to remember for Frenchman Ousmane Dembele who won his maiden Ballon d'Or award on Monday night in a glitzy event in Paris. The Paris Saint Germain star had a dream season with the club and that is what helped him win the prestigious award. Following the award, a humble Dembele was asked if it was the ‘people’s Ballon d'Or', a term once used for Karim Benzema. To that, he claimed - Benzema will always be the first and then he said he is the second.

‘Benzema is the people’s Ballon d’Or’

“Benzema is the people’s Ballon d’Or, the first one, and I am the second.”

For the unversed, Benzema became the first Frenchman since Karim Benzema in 2022 to lift the prize after helping PSG claim its maiden Champions League crown last season.

Dembele insisted the award also belonged to his club.

“Yes, of course, it’s for the team. For all the people who are fans of me, all the Parisian supporters, the whole club, the staff and the players,” he said.

After receiving the award, he thanked his mother and while doing that - he broke down in tears.

‘You have always been there for me, mama’

“To my mother, I want to thank you [starts crying]. You have always been there for me, mama. To my family, we have experienced so much together. We have been through it all. We will always be together," he said.

The win for Dembele was so big that PSG fans took to the streets of Paris to celebrate it.

