WATCH | Virat Kohli's Tip Helped Prince Yadav Dismiss RCB Icon? LSG Pacer Makes Huge Revelation After IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Prince Yadav clean bowled Virat Kohli with what is being labeled as the 'ball of the tournament'. The LSG pacer cleaned up Kohli with his second ball of the game. The ball pitched and then nipped back a touch which went past Kohli's defense. After the game, the LSG pacer revealed his conversation with Kohli. Prince revealed how Kohli had asked him to stick to that length which did his undoing on Thursday.

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‘Stick to that length’

“I misfielded the first ball, but I knew I had to put it behind me and ensure I don't lose focus,” Prince said after the match.

“After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me — as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length,” he added while speaking about the dismissal.

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Prince was over the moon after picking up the prized scalp. It was also Kohli's first duck in IPL since the 2023 season.

Captain Rishabh Pant and allrounder Mitchell Marsh came good with scintillating fifties before Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers held their nerves to help the side survive a late Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) charge to register a thrilling nine-run victory in a rain-curtailed 19-overs-a-side IPL clash.

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Asked to bat first, LSG piled up a daunting 209/3, riding on a blazing century from Marsh and some fine knocks by Pant and Nicholas Pooran, before restricting RCB to 203/6 despite a valiant counterattack from Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd.