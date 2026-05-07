'MS Dhoni Is CSK': Thala Tipped To Continue Playing IPL Amid Retirement Rumours In IPL 2026

Uncertainty over MS Dhoni's availability has hit its peak. The CSK star has yet to feature in IPL 2026 after he was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain. Dhoni has been seen practising with the squad, but he hasn't been named in any of the match-day squads so far.

Micheal Clarke Provides Huge MS Dhoni Verdict

With three wins in the last four matches, CSK have gradually entered the playoff race. Despite Dhoni's absence, the five-time IPL champions have hit the ground running and will now face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial game on May 10.

Dhoni's IPL retirement has been a matter of great interest, but Michael Clarke believes the 44-year-old remains in great shape.

On the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, he said, “MS Dhoni is CSK. If you go watch a CSK game, everyone has the No.7 yellow jersey on. In terms of sponsors coming to the team, every sponsor would want MS Dhoni to be part of that team. He is that significant in India and CSK,” Clarke said.

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“Age should not matter, though. No one can convince me that there is a better keeper than MS Dhoni. He's still the best wicketkeeper in T20s. He is also one of a kind. So people need to be careful in wishing him to retire.”

Sanju Samson Has Lit Up IPL 2026

In his absence, Sanju Samson has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has become CSK's troubleshooter in IPL 2026. The talismanic opener endured a difficult start but has now enjoyed a healthy run of form. In 10 matches, he has garnered over 400 runs, and if CSK are to enter the playoffs, the former Rajasthan Royals captain will have to play a pivotal role.

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