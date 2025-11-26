'We Look Forward To Welcoming The World': PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Post, Congratulates People On India Securing CWG 2030 Hosting Rights

Commonwealth Games 2030: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, November 26, congratulated the citizens as India secured the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Earlier in the day, the Commonwealth Sport confirmed that India has been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

PM Modi ‘Delighted’ As India Secures Hosting Rights Of CWG 2030

PM Modi took to his official social media handle and wrote a heartfelt post. The Prime Minister said that he is delighted that India won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.

Narendra Modi added that he is looking forward to welcoming the world during the Centenary Commonwealth Games.

"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Amit Shah Congratulates Citizens As India Set To Host CWG 2030

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the citizens as India won the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030. Amit Shah took to his official X handle and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of turning India into a global sports hotspot.

"Congratulations to every citizen as India wins the prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation’s potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork," Amit Shah wrote on X.

In an official statement, it was revealed that India’s bid was approved after delegates from the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified it at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.