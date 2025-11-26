Updated 26 November 2025 at 20:20 IST
'We Look Forward To Welcoming The World': PM Modi Shares Heartfelt Post, Congratulates People On India Securing CWG 2030 Hosting Rights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India as Ahmedabad was named as the official host city of the CWG 2030.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Commonwealth Games 2030: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, November 26, congratulated the citizens as India secured the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030.
Earlier in the day, the Commonwealth Sport confirmed that India has been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.
ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Officially Announced As Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosts, CGF Approves Hosting Rights As India Edges Nigeria
PM Modi ‘Delighted’ As India Secures Hosting Rights Of CWG 2030
PM Modi took to his official social media handle and wrote a heartfelt post. The Prime Minister said that he is delighted that India won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030.
Advertisement
Narendra Modi added that he is looking forward to welcoming the world during the Centenary Commonwealth Games.
"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!" PM Modi wrote on X.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Praying For The Sun: What To Know About The Flame-Lighting Ceremony For The Winter Olympics
Amit Shah Congratulates Citizens As India Set To Host CWG 2030
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the citizens as India won the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030. Amit Shah took to his official X handle and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of turning India into a global sports hotspot.
"Congratulations to every citizen as India wins the prestigious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This is a testament to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for turning our Bharat into a global sports hotspot. Through penance spanning over a decade, Modi Ji has developed world-class sports infrastructure and uplifted our nation’s potential through effective governance and seamless teamwork," Amit Shah wrote on X.
In an official statement, it was revealed that India’s bid was approved after delegates from the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified it at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.
In addition to naming Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 CWG, Commonwealth Sport announced that approximately 15 to 17 sports will be included. The Commonwealth Sport stated that the process of finalising the rest of the programme will begin next month, with the complete schedule to be unveiled next year.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 20:01 IST