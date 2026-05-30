WFI President Sanjay Singh Counters Vinesh Phogat’s Allegations Of Bias In Asian Games 2026 Trials: 'Those Who Lost Should...'

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh has defended the fair selections for the Asian Games 2026 following Olympian Vinesh Phogat's loss in the women's 53kg semi-final bout at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

Phogat's hope to represent India at the Asian Games 2026 came to an end after she lost 4-6 against Meenakshi, which ended her hopes of competing at the Asian Games. Earlier, Phogat won her second bout against Nishu after defeating Jyoti with a commanding 7-1 scoreline in the first bout.

Speaking to ANI, WFI President Singh said, "The trials were very clean. For that, I want to congratulate all the referees, the officials, and the media friends. Everyone deserves credit for a fair selection that happened under everyone's watch. Congratulations to the children who won. And to those who lost, they should keep working hard and come back with better preparation."

He added that observers from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports were present during the trials, reinforcing transparency. "So, about the allegations, I don't think there will be any," Singh remarked.

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WFI Secretary General JP Yadav has also defended the conduct of the Asian Games 2026 selection trials, saying the process was fair and transparent despite attempts to create controversy.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "It has been very clean. Some people were trying to create a noise and try to spoil it, but it was very clean. We have the referee's report and everyone's reports. You tell me, you were also watching, did you see any foul? Everything is perfectly fine. Yes, we followed it very well."

Earlier today, the WFI confirmed Phogat's participation in the 53kg category selection trials for the Asian Games.

"The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities," the WFI statement said.

"Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly," the statement added.

Vinesh Phogat weighed in at 53.9 kg and was slotted into the 53 kg draw.

As directed by the Delhi High Court, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and M M Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers during the trials at the IG Stadium. WFI President Sanjay Singh is also present.

The WFI had gone to the Supreme Court against the High Court order; however, granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court on Friday also sought her response to the petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1.

In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court had directed that Phogat be allowed to participate in the selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.

The High Court further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the SAI and the IOA to ensure transparency in the selection process.