What Is ‘Las Malvinas'? The Argentina Banner Behind World Cup Semi Finals Off Pitch Drama | FIFA WC Controversy Explained

Argentina could face FIFA sanctions after midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrated the team's World Cup 2026 semifinal victory over England with a Falkland Islands banner, according to The Athletics.

Following Argentina's 2-1 comeback win in Atlanta, Lo Celso displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas," referring to Argentina's claim over the Falkland Islands. The phrase translates to “The Malvinas are Argentine.”

Lo Celso, along with defender Nicolas Otamendi, held the banner that appeared to have been brought out by fans in the stands. They briefly put it away before Lo Celso later placed it on the pitch, according to The Athletics.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets football's laws, along with FIFA, has strict guidelines prohibiting the display of political flags, slogans, and symbols during matches.

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"Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo. For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA," IFAB's rulebook states.

'Las Malvinas' is the name Argentina uses for the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory located about 480 kms off Argentina's eastern coast.

The sovereignty dispute has a long history, dating back to the 19th century during the Napoleonic Wars. Britain first claimed the islands in 1774 and re-established control in 1832. The dispute escalated in 1982 when Argentina's military government launched an invasion to seize the territory, leading to the Falklands War. The conflict lasted from April 2 to June 14 and ended with Argentina's surrender. The war resulted in the deaths of three civilians, 255 British servicemen, and 649 Argentine troops.

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Meanwhile, Argentina Vice-President Victoria Villarruel, in a post on X, said, "The Falklands are Argentine! They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."

Coming to the match, defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.