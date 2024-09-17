sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:14 IST, September 17th 2024

White Sox on 3-game winning streak for first time in nearly 3 months after beating Angels 8-4

— Andrew Benintendi homered twice for the third time this season and drove in four runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Monday night for their first three-game winning streak in nearly three months.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Angels host the White Sox to begin 3-game series
Angels host the White Sox to begin 3-game series | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
