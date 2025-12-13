Who is The Organiser of Lionel Messi Event in India? All about Satadru Dutta and G.O.A.T. Tour 2025 | Image: Facebook

Kolkata: As Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's India tour was marred by vandalism and chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the spotlight has been shifted to the main organiser of the footballer's India tour. The tour organiser, named Satadru Dutta, has been detained from airport. The G.O.A.T. India 2025 Tour was organised by Dutta's venture known as 'A Satadru Dutta Initiative'.

Who is Satadru Dutta?

Satadru Dutta is an entrepreneur and a tour organiser. He also calls himself an influencer on social media. Dutta is a native of Kolkata. He had founded ‘A Satadru Dutta Initiative’ in 2011.

The MBA graduate has brought football legends like Pele, Cafu and Diego Maradona to India in the past. According to his social media page, Satadru Dutta appears to be a football fan.

As per reports, Dutta is an MBA graduate from West Bengal University of Technology.

Before Messi's arrival to India, Dutta had said, “There's a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years…It's also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football's connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football.”

Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium

Fans who had gone to Salt Lake Stadium to see Messi claimed that politicians surrounded the footballer in such a way that they failed to see him. As politicians and their family members were busy taking selfies with Messi, fans who had purchased tickets to the stadium could not see him.

A woman who had especially come to Kolkata from Darjelling to see Messi said, “We couldn't even see him properly…That was the most disappointing thing I have ever witnessed. India will remain the same.”

Videos showed fans breaking chairs and tents in the stadium, rebelling against the poor management. As per reports, the fans were also lathi-charged for protesting at the venue.

Several disappointed fans have demanded refunds on their tickets. Fans had spent between Rs 4,500 to Rs 18,000 on tickets to watch their hero. Several fans were also expecting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to arrive at the stadium.