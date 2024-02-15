English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Mukesh Kumar RELEASED from India squad for 3rd Test Match vs England, BCCI share key update on Pacer

Rohit Sharma revealed that the management has dropped KS Bharat, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar from the Playing XI, and BCCI shared an update on pacer Mukesh.

Pavitra Shome
Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar | Image:BCCI/X
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the commencement of the third match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, team captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the management has dropped KS Bharat, Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar from the Playing XI, and two debuts took place instead. But the concerns surrounding Mukesh Kumar, as the pacer has been released from the test match squad.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Pacer Mukesh Kumar released from Team India, to compete in Ranji match at Kolkata

Right-arm Pacer Mukesh Kumar was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the Playing XI of the Man in Blue. Siraj was rested from the previous Test but has come back to the team for the next three Test matches of the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then offered an update on Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar, saying that he will be joining his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, and will eventually link up with the Men in Blue in Ranchi, Jharkhand for the fourth Test match.

'UPDATE: Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi,' said BCCI in statement shared on X (Formerly Twitter).

The right-armed pacer's release will now allow him to compete for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy as they have a match against Bihar at the iconic Eden Garden on Friday.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan FINALLY receives debut cap! EMOTIONAL moment ensues as he hugs his father

Mukesh Kumar struggled in Visakhapatnam, with the England batters taking him to the cleaners. The 30-year-old bowled the least number of overs, registering figures of 0/44 in 7 overs in the first innings and 1/26 in 5 overs in the second essay. His sole wicket was that of England number 10 Shoaib Bashir.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

