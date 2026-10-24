Will Play One More Season If Body Allows: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL Future Before December Deadline

Bengaluru: Former India captain MS Dhoni spoke on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future, hinting that a call could be made before December to see if he can play one more season.

Dhoni, who missed the entirety of IPL 2026 due to fitness issues, predominantly in his calf, was speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru.

Speaking during the event, Dhoni was asked if he wanted to have a go at playing another season, to which Dhoni jokingly replied, "Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season."

"And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them," he added.

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In the 2020s, especially in the latter half, Dhoni's role within the CSK batting line-up has reduced, with the wicketkeeper-batter coming in slog overs to provide a booster shot to the team's total and to the crowd, their dosage of entertainment with his trademark power-hitting.

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