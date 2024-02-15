Advertisement

When the legacy of professional wrestlers is written, John Cena's name will be etched in golden letters. He is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion who has left an indelible mark in the pro wrestling circuit, no matter the sector. He is a globally recognized star who can move the needle, just the way Roman Reigns claims to do. Cena was a pioneer in the ruthless aggression era who helped raise the bar of WWE when it used to run under Vince McMahon. But there was a time when the former CEO of WWE and his son-in-law wanted him out of the world-renowned wrestling promotion.

Also Read: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania XL: Texas Rattlesnake is ALL IN

Advertisement

John Cena makes a shocking revelation, saying McMahon, Triple H wanted him fired

John Cena is now hailed as the "Greatest of All Time," yet he was not always a beloved backstage figure. Apart from his sensational debuts against the legendary Kurt Angle in 2002, Cena failed to create a significant effect that would propel him to the top, and backstage personnel at the time were unhappy with his abilities and performance. In a 2012 interview with Soscia Network, Cena sensationally claimed that senior WWE executives such as Vince McMahon and Triple H wanted him fired because no one liked him.

Advertisement

When I was just wearing boots and tights, and I was supposed to be the ruthless aggression, young good guy, nobody in the company liked me. I know Vince McMahon won't admit this, but he wanted me fired, Triple H wanted me fired, everybody hated me.

John Cena in the ring with Pat McAfee at WWE Fastlane | Image: WWE

But the leader of the Cenation eventually found his way when he brought the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' character, a character that became one of the greatest heels ever. He eventually turned face with the 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' character that garnered a massive fan following among the WWE Universe and made him a 16-time World Champion, the joint-highest title runs alongside 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE news: Brock Lesnar's FIRST UPDATE with daughter since Vince McMahon allegations GOES Viral

When John Cena returned in the 2021 Money In The Bank, the crowd in attendance went berserk. He eventually made his way back into the company with regular and premium live event appearances, with his last match being a loss against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Cena has hinted at hanging up his wrestling boots, but it is yet to be seen where it will take place.