Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania XL: Texas Rattlesnake is ALL IN

CM Punk is out injured due to a injury, but if he makes it back on time then he will not have to worry about finding an opponent, Stone Cold is ready for him.

Republic Sports Desk
CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin
CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin | Image:wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After competing in the men's battle royal match at Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk came up with the dreadful news that he tore his right triceps during the match and will be unable to perform for the next few months. The incurring of the injury has jeopardised the apparent plans of him going one-on-one against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Despite the injury, Punk is making his presence felt as an occasional commentator, however, there are still speculations that he will make it back on time and will be there at the fight card of the grandest stage of them all.

Also Read | WHAT HAPPENED on Monday Night WWE RAW this week?

Stone Cold is all in for a clash against CM Punk

As per the situation, nothing can be gauged regarding whether CM Punk will be there at WrestleMania 40 or not. Nevertheless, he may well be there in 2025 at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, a certain Rattlesnake is ready to take him on at the event.

During a little session with a media reporter, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently admitted that he would be on for a match against CM Punk. Upon noting it, an X handle highlighted the stature of the colossal clash and sees it as an ideal fight for the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania 25. The Rock vs Roman Reigns gets the fictitious space for night 2.

Also Read | WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin: What to expect?

Though CM Punk vs Stone Cold would be an iconic contest, if it materialises, but considering the WrestleMania stints of Stone Cold in the recent few years, he just comes on for a quick stunner, pops open the beer cans in the squared circle and leaves the arena. Punk and Stone Cold would be a nice combination if they form a unison but in a one-on-one encounter, it may not live up to the expectations as both the fighters are not at their physical peak. What do you think, do you like the idea of CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin?

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

