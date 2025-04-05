After Rey Fenix Debuts on WWE SmackDown, Brother Penta Reveals 'Dream Match' Involving Lucha Bros

WWE fans finally got to witness the debut of Rey Fenix on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where he defeated NXT's Nathan Frazer in his first-ever match in the company.

Fenix looked excellent on debut, wowing WWE fans with his innovative aerial moves. And his brother, fellow WWE star Penta, could not be happier that Fenix is also now in WWE.

“Yeah, man. Finally. It’s very simple — the best wrestler in the world comes for the best company in the world, man. This is my brother,” he told WWE Deutschland.

And in the same interview, Penta spoke about a dream match of his involving his brother.

Penta vs Rey Fenix?

It is worth noting that Penta and Fenix have competed as a tag team in multiple promotions, including All Elite Wrestling or AEW. The two held tag team gold in the company as the Lucha Bros.

But Penta's dream match is a match against his brother - with a very popular lucha libre twist thrown into the mix.

"This is my dream match: Penta vs. Fenix mask vs. mask. I don’t know when, maybe only in my mind happens that. But maybe in 10 years… maybe it’s possible, I don’t know," he said.

And while the match would be a good one, it would not be a first-time match - they have faced each other in numerous promotions prior. But it has never been mask vs mask!

Lucha Bros Reunion Soon?

But any hopes of a reunion of the two brothers as the Lucha Bros would have to wait at least for now.

Penta is currently competing on the RAW brand, while Fenix has been assigned to the SmackDown roster.