WWE Superstar At The Risk Of Being Fired Right Before WrestleMania 41? Here's What We Know

WrestleMania 41 is almost upon us, as only a few days are left for the showcase of the Immortals to happen. The WWE's weekly TV shows have been adding a lot of intrigue among the fans as the roads lead to Las Vegas for the mega showcase. However, ahead of the 41st edition of the flagship show, one of the WWE's top superstars and a former World Champion could face major trouble for his recent actions on Friday Night SmackDown.

Former WWE Champion Attracts Major Trouble Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

During the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, one of the WrestleMania matches between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton was cancelled after KO was dealing with a severe neck injury and required surgery. As a result, the match would not take place at the Allegiant Stadium. The cancellation of a major match-up from the Showcase of the Immortals could put a damper on WWE's plans. Randy Orton had a humble moment with Owens as he walked back towards the Gorilla Position before heading inside the squared circle.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who was present in the ring, informed Randy Orton that he would have no match in WrestleMania as KO had to be forcibly dropped from the match. Orton looked upset with the news, but then he hit an RKO on Aldis, leaving him grounded in the ring.

Randy Orton Remains Without An Opponent For WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton's action could attract a massive penalty as he was fined the last time he hit an RKO on SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. He had to pay an enormous fine for his actions. However, Orton's activity may suggest that he would be going rogue to get his spot back in the Match Card of WrestleMania 41.