After Roman Reigns’ Stunning Comeback In WWE Monday Night RAW, Latest Plans For The OTC Revealed

Roman Reigns, the former Undisputed WWE Champion, is expected to feature in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. After making a stunning comeback to the WWE on the Red Brand, the OTC is expected to be present at the upcoming RAW. Reigns is expected to address his thoughts to Paul Heyman after laying out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Roman Reign Expected To Confront Paul Heyman In Upcoming Episode Of RAW

The suspense around Roman Reigns ended after he made his official return to WWE Monday Night RAW. The OTC came out to humongous cheers and was the standout equaliser against the titanic force of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

He went on to help Jey Uso, who was laid out by the Bron-Reed duo. Paul Heyman looked in disbelief as he saw the Tribal Chief wreak havoc and send his men packing. With SummerSlam on the horizon, Reigns could be in for big-money moments while leading to the biggest part of the summer.

As per multiple reports, Roman Reigns is expected to grace the fans with his presence on the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The OTC would address his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, after his betrayal on RAW after WrestleMania.

The Reigns-Heyman Rivalry Could Lead To SummerSlam

If reports are to be true, Roman Reigns would be thirsty for revenge against Paul Heyman and his henchmen. Additionally, with SummerSlam rapidly approaching, Reigns is expected to feature in the Match Card. Reports have suggested that he was listed for a match against Bron Breakker.

Another way that they could lean for is a tag team match between the Tribal Chief & Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. With Seth Rollins being injured, the plans of Reigns facing the visionary could be shelved until his return.