Seth Rollins Shares Update On Injury During WWE SNME And Expected Recovery Timeline, Reveals Knee 'A Little Too Swollen'

Seth Rollins, the WWE Superstar and former multi-time World Champion, has revealed the extent of his knee injury sustained during Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The wrestler revealed that he is yet to get his diagnosis since the injured area was heavily swollen. Rollins then revealed some bad news, telling that he would remain out of action for an extended period of time.

Seth Rollins Breaks Silence On His Knee Injury, Divulges Key Details

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins faced off against LA Knight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Visionary had buckled his knee during action after a mistimed spot, leading to a significant change in the results. The megastar secured the win, and Rollins had to be helped backstage as his injury looked gruesome, as he looked in considerable pain.

Seth Rollins has revealed that he is expected to remain out of action for quite a while, and he will get a firm diagnosis done in Los Angeles. While Rollins did not reveal a confirmed timeline, he remains positive for a full recovery.

“We tried to take a look at the knee through some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so hopefully we’re going to take another look in a week or two here in LA to try and get some sort of firm diagnosis, and then we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is this is going to be me out for an extended period of time,” Seth Rollins said during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Rollins Eyes A Possible Comeback Before WrestleMania 2026

Seth Rollins' knee injury is a tremendous setback to his wrestling career, which is at its prime at this stage. However, he finds comfort in the opportunity to spend quality time at home with his daughter while recovering. Rollins also said that he has kept WrestleMania in the back of his mind, hinting that he is eyeing a return before the Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas, Nevada.