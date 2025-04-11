After WrestleMania 41, John Cena Advertised For Another Huge Show - As Well As Episode of WWE Raw

WWE legend and 16-time world champion John Cena is currently on a ‘retirement tour’ from the company, a run that will end only when the year 2025 comes to a close. But despite a promise to be mostly a full-time active performer during this run, his appearances have been sporadic.

Even after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena has by and large been a part-time performer during what is being billed as his final run as an active wrestler.

He has been busy with Hollywood commitments, but it was recently revealed that he will be there for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

And now, Cena has been advertised for another date - but one that comes well in the aftermath of WrestleMania.

Cena Set for European PLE

WWE is set to return to Paris, France towards the end of August. On the last day of the month, the city will play host to Clash in Paris - and this will be followed by a television taping for an episode of WWE Raw.

WWE have included Cena in the promotional article on their website that also announced the dates for when it is that tickets for the mega-event will be available.

According to the WWE article, tickets will go on sale from April 25 - with fans getting the chance to see John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Penta and others.

WWE did include the usual ‘talent subject to change’ line but Cena being advertised means, unless some unforeseen circumstances come up, he will be there.

WWE's Return to Paris

This will be the second time that WWE will be running a pay-per-view in the country of France.