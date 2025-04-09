John Cena's Last WWE Appearance Before WrestleMania 41 Announced - 16-Time Champ Set For Las Vegas Comeback

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes is, without a doubt, one of the most highly-anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 41 card as the WWE legend has turned heel for the first time in two decades and is set to take on the current and beloved WWE champion.

The last time the two were in the ring together was when WWE Raw eminated from London, England and they had a back and forth promo battle for the ages that even ended up getting physical after a point.

But since then, Cena has not been seen on WWE television - and that is largely down to his work in Hollywood. The launch of the second season of his popular show Peacemaker has Cena busy away from the squared circle.

However, fans who have been waiting to know when Cena will be back in WWE - and the question has been answered.

Cena Set For SmackDown Before WM

The 16-time world champion will be back for the episode of WWE SmackDown that airs just before WWE WrestleMania.

That episode eminates from Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18 and will now be must-see TV.

It is worth noting that WrestleMania is also set to take place in Las Vegas, hence the location of the show.

Will Cena Break Ric Flair's Record?

Cena is gunning for a record that has for decades been held by Ric Flair, the legendary WCW, NWA and WWE wrestler and father of current WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair.

Flair won a total of 16 officially recognised world heavyweight titles during the span of his career, and it is a record that Cena is currently level on.