Ahead of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns Rips Into Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins - 'Still The Tribal Chief'

With WWE SummerSlam around the corner, arguably the most popular wrestler in the company in Roman Reigns made his triumphant comeback on the last week's episode of WWE Raw, and fans in attendance could not get enough of the OTC - the Original Tribal Chief.

Reigns saved cousin Jey Uso and adversary CM Punk from a beatdown being administered by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and in doing so put himself in the crosshairs of the group led by former member of The Shield, Seth Rollins and manager Paul Heyman.

And ahead of this week's episode of Raw, Reigns had a few choice words for his former friends turned rivals.

Reigns Flames Rollins, Heyman

Sharing his thoughts on a vlog posted on WWE's YouTube channel, Reigns took umbridge to Heyman aligning himself with Rollins, whom he didn't even address by name.

"We got a lot of serious problems going on. I mean, the man that Paul Heyman, my former wise man, chose to ride with.. doesn’t look good, man. I don’t really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma, so I want to see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don’t wish injury on anybody, cause I’d rather him just be here so I can beat him myself," Reigns said.

It confirms the idea that Reigns will eventually go up against the faction of Rollins, Breakker and Reed - with Jey and Punk potentially being the ones to side with him in the battle.

The Shared History

It is worth noting that Reigns and Rollins got their rise in WWE together as members of The Shield alongside the wrestler formerly known as Dean Ambrose, now wrestling as Jon Moxley in AEW.

But while Rollins became a main event player on his own thereafter, Reigns' biggest success stories came alongside his family members in The Bloodline - with Heyman as the group's manager.