WWE Superstar Kevin Owens Undergoes Neck Surgery, No Timetable on Wrestling Comeback Yet - Reports

Heading into WrestleMania 41, one of the biggest match changes that WWE had to make was due to the sudden injury suffered by Kevin Owens in the lead up to the event. The Canadian wrestler was set to face Randy Orton but a sudden neck issue forced the company to change plans.

Prior to that, Owens had been one of the more featured wrestlers on the show but he was now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to having to undergo neck surgery, something that could have impacted his wrestling future.

And now it seems like after months that he has finally gotten the surgery done and is now in recovery.

ALSO READ | Paul Heyman Shares His Outlook On Seth Rollins' Injury During WWE SMNE

Why The Delay in Surgery?

Most expected Owens to get the procedure done with as soon as possible, but as he revealed when on Cody Rhodes' podcast, he had to wait to get it done.

"It’s been such a frustrating process. We’re letting my spinal cord heal as much as we can on its own before we go in for the surgery because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there," he said on What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes.

Owens added on the show that they were looking to get it done by mid-July, which aligns with the report in wrestling outlet Fightful Select that confirmed he went under the knife.

And while fans can now celebrate the fact that Owens' neck is on the mend, there is still no major update on when - or if - he can return to a WWE ring.

Owens' WWE Future Up In The Air

Indeed, even before he got the surgery he made it clear he had no idea if a comeback was on the cards.

"It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true," he told Le10 Sport in June 2025.