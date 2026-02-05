AJ Styles Clears Up Why He Didn't Leave His Gloves in the Ring After Losing to Gunther

'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles has finally cleared the air over his post-match gesture that had all the wrestling fans riled up. The former WWE champion has reiterated that all wrestlers have a never say never policy.

AJ Styles capped off his in-ring career at the same event where he made his WWE debut: the Royal Rumble. 'The Phenomenal One' faced Gunther and put his career on the line. Gunther choked out Styles, prompting the referee to call for the bell and hand the victory to 'The Ring General'.

It was a shocking moment for the fans as AJ Styles' wrestling career had a rather anticlimactic ending.

AJ Styles Puts an End to Questions About His Post-Match Gesture After Defeat to Gunther

AJ Styles has finally opened up about not leaving his gloves behind after his final career match at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The recently retired wrestler has revealed that even he does not know what the gesture meant either. But Styles admitted that one never knows what the future holds for them.

"I don't know. I don't know. Never say never, right? That's the saying. And you know there's... I know there's, I think everybody's allowed at least one ‘come out of retirement’, kind of match. I'm not saying I'll do it anytime soon. I'm just saying that," AJ Styles said during an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon.

AJ Styles Won't Rule Out A Comeback If He Gets Team Up With His Son

AJ Styles has also opened up that while his retirement decision is firm, he would not resist the scenario where he could have an opportunity to wrestle alongside his son as a father-son tag team duo at least once.

"What if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once? You never know. There'll be a time when the gloves will never go back on, and it may be now, but we'll see," AJ Styles added.