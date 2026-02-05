Washington Sundar’s T20 World Cup Fate on Hold as Selectors Await BCCI COE's Nod for All‑Rounder: Report

With the T20 World Cup just two days away, Washington Sundar is in a race against time to be fit for the marquee cricketing event. The Indian all-rounder is in a perilous position following a rib injury.

However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is taking time to name a replacement as they are waiting on official word from the Centre of Excellence.

Washington Sundar sustained an injury to his lower rib area while he was bowling in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu is currently undergoing recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Selectors Waiting On Washington Sundar As T20 World Cup Approaches

According to Cricbuzz, Washington Sundar has some more time to get fit, as the national selection committee has not begun its hunt for a replacement yet. There is no information on whether the selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, is looking to replace the Indian all-rounder.

Advertisement

The report added that the final decision would depend on the advice of the BCCI Centre of Excellence. It appears that they are hopeful about Sundar’s readiness for the marquee event.

Advertisement

Washington Sundar was missing from Team India's warm-up fixture against South Africa at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue secured an outstanding victory over South Africa by 30 runs.

Injury Concern on Harshit Rana? Reports Say Otherwise

Apart from Washington Sundar, another Indian cricketer who was pulled from action was Harshit Rana. The Indian bowler walked off the field during the warm-up fixture on Wednesday after bowling just one over. Harshit Rana returned to bat eventually and remained unbeaten at zero, facing just one ball.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, major concerns arose over his fitness.

Despite walking off the field, there is no immediate concern, as the BCCI has not received any injury-related information about Harshit Rana. It would indicate that the cricketer is in action.