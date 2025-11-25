Updated 25 November 2025 at 17:06 IST
Brock Lesnar Endures Embarrassing Fall While Making Entrance In WWE RAW Before Survivor Series: WarGames
Brock Lesnar slipped and fell during his RAW entrance in Oklahoma, but quickly recovered, going full beast mode as the heels invaded the ring in the WarGames advantage match.
Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar suffered a humorous botch while making his entrance on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW in Oklahoma City's Paycom Centre.
The Red Brand's main event featured all the participants of the Men's Survivor Series: WarGames during the WarGames advantage match.
WWE RAW Entrance Blunder Sees Brock Lesnar Fall Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames
The moment happened during the WarGames advantage match when the Usos faced Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag match. The winning side secures an advantage in the upcoming stipulation match at Survivor Series.
As the match went on, the babyface side attacked the heels, and even Roman Reigns stepped out to help.
That is when Brock Lesnar came out, but he suffered an embarrassing fall while making his signature roar. The Beast Incarnate slipped and fell on the ramp as Paul Heyman looked on.
But Lesnar was unfazed by the fall as he stood up instantly, put his hat on Bron Breakker and went full beast mode over the babyfaces as the heels invaded the ring.
Notably, the WWE has edited out Brock Lesnar's fall from all of its footage. But fans were quick enough to get a video grab of the live stream, which aired on Netflix.
In a previous episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar had ripped his pants during an F5 attempt on R-Truth. The impact was so intense that he had a wardrobe malfunction, but Lesnar just laughed it off.
Heels Secure WarGames Advantage Over Babyface Side With Win At RAW Main Event
The match between The Usos and Drew McIntyre was intense, and it had the fans going the entire time. The heels and babyfaces also attacked each other around the ring as the match went on, adding to the hype. That is when Jey Uso laid everyone out with a splash.
However, Logan Paul rolled up Jimmy Uso for a quick pinfall and secured a win in the main event match-up. The heel side of Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar has secured the advantage in the men's WarGames match-up.
The Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event will take place on Saturday, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
