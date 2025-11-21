John Cena Reaches Out To His Indian Fan Base With A Heartfelt Message As Retirement Nears: 'Could Not Be Here Without You'

17-time World Champion and current Intercontinental Champion John Cena has presented a special message for his fan base in India as his retirement match draws closer.

John Cena is currently engaged with the WWE and is on his final wrestling run of his career. For over two decades, the legendary wrestler has revolutionised wrestling and kick-started the ruthless aggression era.

The leader of the Cenation went on to become one of WWE's most prolific wrestlers and a champion in the past two decades.

John Cena Shares Touching Tribute to Indian WWE Supporters Before Retirement

John Cena expressed his gratitude to the WWE fans of India. The Last Real Champion said that he is grateful for all the love they have showered on him throughout his career so far.

The men's Intercontinental Champion further stated that he is only as strong as the support they have given him and also admitted that he would not have been here without their support.

"Hey, all the WWE fans in India, John Cena here, just taking one second to share my gratitude and express how grateful I am for your support over these 23 years. Because the last time is now, we are getting down in the number of appearances and closing the door on this farewell tour, and I just wanted to take a second to say that I am only as strong as the support you give me.

And over a quarter of a century, all the WWE fans of India out-poured such tremendous support. I could not be here without you. As we close the door to this chapter, I just wanna tell you how grateful I am that you've been along for the ride. Thank you," John Cena said in a video shared by WWE India on Instagram.

John Cena To Make His Second Last Appearance Before Retirement

John Cena now has only two appearances left on his retirement tour. After making his final appearance on Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City, all eyes will be on his penultimate appearance with the WWE.

The Last Real Champion will now be in action at the Survivor Series: War Games, and it will be his final PLE appearance. The event will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.