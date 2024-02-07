Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Brock Lesnar faces BACKLASH from WWE over alleged role in Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, where he competed against Cody Rhodes. Brock bears allegations.

Prateek Arya
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Crown Jewel | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he competed against Cody Rhodes. However, he is unlikely to return anytime soon following his role in Vince McMahon's trafficking lawsuit. He now looks to have been taken from a WWE game as well.

3 things you need to know

  • Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE in SummerSlam 2023
  • Lesnar is alleged to have a role in the wrongdoing of Vince McMahon
  • Vince McMahon has resigned from the executive chairman post of TKO

Brock Lesnar eliminated from WWE 2K

The Royal Rumble was initially scheduled to include Brock Lesnar. However, Lesnar's role in the legal wrangling over Vince McMahon's trafficking lawsuit. According to PWInsider, WWE 2K Supercard mobile game gamers have noticed Brock Lesnar's absence from the game. According to sources, Brock Lesnar may be minimized or eliminated from 2K projects and other licensed products.

Several PWInsider.com readers sent word that Brock Lesnar has disappeared from the WWE 2K Supercard Digital Collectible Game online. In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game.”

”It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company’s lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event.”

”Going forward, PWInsider.com has been told by sources familiar to the matter that we should expect to see Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K and potentially other licensees.”

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:53 IST

