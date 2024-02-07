English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:25 IST

CM Punk sends emotional message to Cody Rhodes at WWE Raw’s backstage

CM Punk's heartfelt advice to Cody Rhodes during WWE Raw - encourages him to finish his long-awaited story amid his WrestleMania journey.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk
Cody Rhodes and CM Punk | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cody Rhodes created history last week in the WWE industry. The American Knight became the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble, knocking out the legendary CM Punk out of the ring in the 30-man last-man-standing match. He will make the most of this opportunity, as he will now face Roman Reigns in Wreslemania 40. When it comes to WWE, Cody Rhodes is one of the players who has given everything inside the ring, and his hard-work and dedication have finally paid off as he is one of the fan favourites.

3 things you need to know

Cody Rhodes has now won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches (2023 & 2024)
Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania 40 
Rhodes lost his last Wrestlemania match to Roman Reigns

Also Read: Who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?

A broken-hearted CM Punk possesses a message for Cody Rhodes at WWE Raw

WWE recently touched wrestling fans' hearts by sharing a heartbreaking backstage video on social media, featuring an emotional moment between two of its best superstars, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

In the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk, fresh off his elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, stepped centre stage to give some bad news to the WWE Universe. The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed that a tricep injury acquired during the Royal Rumble fight will cause him to miss WrestleMania 40.

Adding to the tension, Cody Rhodes, the ultimate Men's Rumble winner, announced his desire to fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, emotions flared on RAW when Seth Rollins confronted Rhodes, encouraging him to rethink and focus on The Visionary instead.

WWE heightened the emotional impact of the occasion by broadcasting ‌backstage video footage on Twitter, which captured CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' heartfelt embrace. The encounter, in which "The Best in the World" encouraged "The American Nightmare" to finish his quest, struck a chord with the WWE Universe, generating genuine reactions from fans all around the world. CM Punk said these wise words to Cody Rhodes:

“Finish your story, bro.”

Also Read: Bella Twins' take on the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon

Fans react to the heart-warming moment between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:25 IST

