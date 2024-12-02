CM Punk Goes Off-Script At WWE WarGames! Intense Moment At Survivor Series Match Sparks Buzz

The WWE Survivor Series exceeded expectations with the WarGames stipulation match as both men's and women's matches delivered up to the hype. Both matches added intense spice to the ongoing storylines. While there were some noticeable botches, the matches got as fierce as they could get. The main event had the two Bloodlines fighting for supremacy as Soli Sikoa and his men joined forces with 'Big' Bronson Reed to battle against the OG Bloodline, who received aid from Sami Zayn and CM Punk. The match was one of the major highlights of the night, and a particular moment involving Punk has been making waves.

CM Punk Goes Off Script To Instigate Heated Reaction Off The Heels

CM Punk has a knack for developing controversies wherever he goes, and the WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames was no exception. The Second City Saint joined forces with Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to go up against Solo Sikoa and his rogue men. At one point, CM Punk simply went off the script and did something which riled up the opposition while it added a lot of excitement throughout the WWE Universe.

As CM Punk made his entrance to 'Cult Of Personality', he stepped up to the heel unit, who were inside the shark cage. With four of his rivals behind bars, Punk pushed Bronson Reed in the face, eliciting an angry kayfabe response from Reed, Jacob Fatu, and Tonga Loa. As per WrestlePurists, the moment wasn't a part of the script, and he just went with it to instigate a reaction from the heel faction.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline Prevailed Over Solo Sikoa's Men At WarGames

The main event of the WWE Survivor Series: War Games was an absolute banger as Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and CM Punk were the last man standing as they defeated the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline. For the finish, Solo was left stranded without assistance. For the pinfall victory, Jimmy and Jey Uso hit him with three Superkicks, Sami Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick, Punk slammed a GTS, Reigns a spear to keep him down.