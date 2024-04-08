×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

CODY RHODES HAS FINISHED THE STORY! Pins Roman Reigns to end his historic title run at Philadelphia

Cody Rhodes has pinned Roman Reigns to end his historic title run and become the NEW Undisputed Universal Champion at Philadelphia.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | Image: WWE
Cody Rhodes has been crowned the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship after he pinned Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania Night Two. Despite continuous interferences from The Bloodline, Rhodes overcame all the odds, while also having some backup, and has pinned Reigns to end his historic title reign at the Lincoln Financial Field.

(This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

