Cody Rhodes Predicts He Will Become a WWE Heel in 1-3 Years - 'If The Rock Had It His Way...'

It is safe to say that Cody Rhodes is easily the biggest ‘babyface’ or good guy hero in the world of pro wrestling, most certainly in the WWE. However, ‘The American Nightmare’ has played the ‘heel' or bad guy in the past and, based on some of his recent comments, would be open to doing it again in the future.

Rhodes' popularity with fans led him to be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns a year ago but he believes he will eventually have no choice but to turn heel.

Cody Rhodes Hints at Continuing The Rock's Storyline

What's more, he also spoke about continuing the storyline where Dwayne Johnson offered him the world to ‘sell his soul’ - and which eventually led to the John Cena turning heel.

"I think you have a good solid year, maybe even three years... because I am not changing until I’m changed, if that makes any sense. But if The Rock had it his way, I would have been changed already, so I think he sees something that maybe I don’t see — and that’s a very smart individual. So maybe I follow his lead. Maybe not," he said at Fanatics Fest.

Rhodes is one of the most popular names in the WWE right now, and is in line to become King of the Ring as he will face Randy Orton in the final of the tournament. But him talking openly of a heel turn is surprising.

Will His AEW Prophecy Finally Be Fulfilled?

This is despite the fact that, when he was wrestling for All Elite Wrestling or AEW, talks of Rhodes turning heel never seemed to stop.

His character was so rejected by AEW fans after a point that depsite him being a clean-cut character, he was mercilessly booed by fans.

Then, he chose not to turn heel - which only led to fans booing him more. But before an actual turn happened, he left the company.