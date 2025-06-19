Goldberg Responds to Fellow Hall of Famer's Criticism Over His Comeback In WWE: 'He Can Bite Me'

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has lashed out at Bully Ray Dudley after he had accused him of cutting the line to get himself a match for the world heavyweight championship. The WCW Icon has expressed that he loves Bullr Ray and respects his opinion, but he does not need to stand in the line for a chance at the title

Goldberg Goes ALL OUT On Bully Ray Dudley

Goldberg recently made his return to the WWE on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The fans were chanting his name in unison as he made his out to the ring, where the new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther stood. The WWE Universe's excitement was at its peak when his iconic music hit. Goldberg laid out a challenge for the current World Champion after he had made things personal during one of his appearances in the past.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray did not speak kindly of his return. He had said that Goldberg cut the line to get himself a title shot and that the creative direction of his match lacked logic. But the WCW Legend did not hold back and had a cutting response to him.

“I was 176-0. I don’t have to stand in freakin’ line. So Bully Ray can bite me. But everybody’s got an opinion, and Bully Ray has a podcast that’s about wrestling, and so you’re obviously gonna chime in and give your two cents, and I love him to death and I respect his opinion. But his opinion is like an a**hole, and everybody’s got one. So I mean, that’s fine," Goldberg said during his recent appearance on The National Football Show With Dan Sileo, as quoted by ITR Wrestling.

Goldberg Challenges Gunther For The World Title At SNME

Bill Goldberg made his return to the WWE and confronted Gunther on Monday Night RAW. The WCW legend has challenged the Ring General for a championship title match at the upcoming episode of Saturday Night's Main Event. The upcoming edition of SNME will take place in Atlanta.