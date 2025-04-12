Could Former NWA World Champion Make WWE Debut at WrestleMania 41? Speculation Ramps Up After WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton is a 13-time world champion in WWE and, given WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, many expected he would have been granted a match on the two-day event by now. But amazingly, Orton has not gotten a featured match on either Day 1 or Day 2 so far.

Orton was scheduled for a match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania, but Owens' real-life neck injury that required surgery ruled him out of the event.

And on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the card for the event was revealed - and Orton did not have a match.

But it was Orton's taunt at general manager Nick Aldis that got people speculating about a match between the two.

Orton vs Aldis at WM41?

Orton, who last week hit Aldis with his signature move, the RKO, told Aldis in no uncertain terms that he wants a match at the event.

And if he didn't get what he wanted, then he couldn't promise that he would apologise to Mickie James, the legendary WWE wrestler and wife of Aldis, for what he would do to her husband.

The words clearly got a rise out of Aldis, but the mention of James clearly hinted at something more - including a match between Orton and Aldis.

In fact, reports suggest that Aldis could be the one who steps in to replace Owens in his scheduled match against Orton.

Nick Aldis' Wrestling Career

And this would not be the first time that Aldis has stepped between the ropes either.

Aldis is a twenty-year veteran of the squared circle, having made his debut in 2004 and has wrestled in multiple promotions like TNA and the NWA, where he held their world championships.