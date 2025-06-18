WWE NXT Episode Sees Fans Go Viral With Chant Against Company's Music Production Duo Def Rebel - Here's Why

In the world of pro wrestling, the theme song of a wrestler is an integral part of their overall character. However, WWE in recent times has seen a stunning lack of truly iconic theme songs and many fans have blamed Def Rebel, the group signed by WWE to exclusively produce theme songs for the current batch of wrestlers.

Fans have long said that many of the current songs sound not only generic but also similar, making it impossible to distinguish which wrestlers have what theme songs - and the issue reared its head once again during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Jordynne Grace debuted a new theme song ahead of her match against Lola Vice and the fans in attendance did not like it at all.

Vocal Fan Protest on WWE NXT

As soon as the match between Grace and Vice got underway, fans could be heard chanting ‘Fire Def Rebel’ on the live broadcast itself.

It is worth noting that as of this writing, there is no indication if the song was indeed produced by the group. The song has yet to be uploaded to WWE's social media channels either.

However, given Def Rebel do the majority of the production for WWE these days, fans assumed it was on them that a song so recognisable had now been tarnished.

Not a New Issue

The issue has gotten so bad that there have been reports stating that WWE themselves are aware of the issue and want things to change.

Further reports suggest that WWE will not renew the contract of Def Rebel whenever it expires, although it is unclear when exactly that will be the case.

Such is the lack of uniqueness to the music put out by the group that even WWE superstar Seth Rollins was once unable to distinguish between them at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and his reactions went viral.