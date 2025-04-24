'Hey Dave, It's A Work' - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Criticism of WWE WrestleMania 41

The critical reception of WWE WrestleMania 41 has been fairly mixed, with a lot of criticism coming in for the main event of Night Two - Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Cena won the match to eclipse Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles but the fact that The Rock, who was the person that Cena ‘sold his soul’ to and then turned heel, was not at the event, left many fans annoyed.

Did The Rock Insult Triple H?

It even led to a rant from Busted Open Radio's host Dave LaGreca, who implied he threw WWE CCO Triple H under the bus.

“Didn’t make yourself available, didn’t show up at WrestleMania, but now I’m gonna say, ‘Yeah, I would have done things differently.’ You talk about completely throwing Triple H under the bus, that’s exactly what The Rock did,” LaGreca said.

He further said that The Rock should have praised the event that was held without his input rather than criticising the way it was held.

“You know what you say if you’re The Rock, ‘You know what? I thought they did an awesome job.’ Or you know what, don’t say anything at all. But by saying that, you just threw Triple H under the bus."

The Rock's Strong Denial

However, The Rock commented on the same video to explain his own stance on the matter.

"Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview. Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show. Ps, tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us," he said.