WWE Remain Silent Of Cody Rhodes' In-Ring Retutrn, Here's A Possible Timeline Of When The American Nightmare Might Return

Cody Rhodes' run as the undisputed WWE Champion ended at WrestleMania 41. John Cena and Cody Rhodes had locked horns in the Allegiant Stadium for the World Title. It is safe to say that the main event of Mania was a dull affair. Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff also went on to say that the main event between Cody and John lacked a lot of chemistry, despite Cena turning heel for the first time in his career.

The WWE Universe had also teased The Rock's appearance during the main event of WrestleMania 41, but none of it happened, and it left the fans fuming. It was The Rock who had started the entire storyline of the Cena vs. Cody Rhodes rivalry. John Cena ended up selling himself to the 'Final Boss' and turned heel. This is why it was expected that The Rock would show up, but it did not happen, and there is no update about his next appearance so far.

With WrestleMania now over, there are speculations about the American Nightmare's return, and nobody really knows when or how he'll make his next appearance.

Here are the two scenarios of Cody Rhodes' return:

The Much-Awaited Backlash Return: Let's not forget the fact that John Cena did not win the Universal title fair and square. He had Travis Scott by his side, who helped him distract Cody. In all fairness, John Cena might lock horns with Randy Orton in WWE Backlash for the same title. It is being speculated that Cody might make an appearance during John Cena's Backlash main event with Randy Orton, interfere in the match, and help Orton win the title.

Cody Wins Money in the Bank: This scenario seems more realistic as of now. In this scenario, the outcome of the John Cena vs. Randy Orton match wouldn't have any effect on Cody's return. Rhodes, who finished his story in WrestleMania XLI, will be inching to get the WWE Universal title back, and there is no better way to do it than winning the 'Money in the Bank' and challenging the WWE Universal Champion.

WWE Eyes a Historic 'Backlash'