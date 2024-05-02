Advertisement

WWE and UFC superstar Ronda Rousey who is often considered to be one of the fiercest female fighters in combat sports history has been exposed and accused by former UFC and WWE commentator for being a Bully to people backstage.

Ronda Rousey is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist for USA in Judo, WWE Champion but as it turns out she was a miserable, mean and a bully to staff backstage during her time at UFC and WWE.

Jimmy Smith Exposes Ronda Rousey for being a bully

In a scathing criticism of Ronda Rousey, former MMA and WWE commentator, Jimmy Smith has revealed that Ronda Rousey was mean and miserable to the backstage staff in WWE and UFC. She used to be a bully to people who weren't in a strong position according to Jimmy Smith.

“The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and the people you can bully and the people you can talk down to, can't stand your f*****g a**,” said Jimmy smith on Unlocking the cage.

Former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith goes off on Ronda Rousey and gives insight into what it was like for people to work with her and that people behind the scenes couldn’t stand her.



(via @MMAonSiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/barvYzYDws — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps)

He further went on to say, that no one liked Ronda Rousey and everyone used to celebrate when she was knocked down.

“Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her. I asked why and they said that she was a b**ch to us from the moment that she sat down to the moment she got up. She’s miserable and she’s mean to us and we can’t stand her. They were cheering when she got knocked out. That’s what I was told”, added Smith.

Ronda Rousey always plays the victim

In another scathing criticism of Ronda Rousey, the former UFC presenter said that she was someone who always took the credit but never took responsibility and blame for anything.

“I’ve never been a religious person, right? One of the things I’ve always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit, none of the blame. I want credit for all my wins, my losses, I had CTE and all this and all that. I’m the greatest to ever do it, but when it didn’t work, it was so, and so, and so and so, and never me”, exposed Jimmy Smith.

Jimmy Smith was further infuriated and said Rousey never gives credit to people who defeated her.

Smith further went on to expose Rousey's reason to leave MMA for WWE. She had cited concussion struggles as one of the key reasons to make the switch, but according to Jimmy Smith that is not true.

“The idea that ‘I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems’ makes no sense”, added Smith.

This criticism is certainly that will go a long way into denting Ronda Rousey's reputation as she had been criticised for her behavior in the past as well.