Former US Champion Logan Paul Casually Announces Retirement From WWE After Embracing Fatherhood

Logan Paul hasn't been seen on the WWE TV for quite a while. He was once among the faces of the WWE posters as he had the capacity to deliver some high-caliber matches. He also held the United States Championship and did fabulous work as a heel. But the Maverick hasn't been seen for quite a while, raising intrigue over his possible return back to the WWE programming. But the WWE superstar recently made a shocking revelation that he may not be back to the wrestling promotion as he is now retired.

Logan Paul Casually Reveals That He Is Retired From The WWE

Logan Paul recently appeared in one of the episodes of his Impaulsive Podcast, where Breakout streamer Fanum joined them to discuss a multitude of subjects. Paul was asked about WrestleMania 41 happening at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and whether the YouTuber-turned-wrestler, who is signed with the WWE, will be back for the Showcase of the Immortals. But The Maverick has revealed that he is now retired and is also a dad now.

“Brother, come on, I’m retired. I’m a dad, bro,” Logan Paul said while answering the question.

Logan Paul makes his entrance for the Champion vs Champion at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Maverick' Logan Paul was last seen in action at his hometown in Cleveland during the SummerSlam PLE. He was in action against LA Knight, and the United States Championship title was on the line. Knight went on to win it, and Paul has not been on WWE TV ever since. The 29-year-old recently welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée, Nina Agdal, and the couple announced the birth of their child in September 2024. He has been on Paternity leave and has been embracing fatherhood.

Will Logan Paul Ever Return To The WWE?

Ever since losing the US title to LA Knight, Logan Paul has remained off-tv and has been looking after his newborn child and his fiancée. Even though Paul has said that he has retired from the WWE, there is always a chance that wrestlers can come out of it.