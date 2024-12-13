Published 22:49 IST, December 13th 2024
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, & Other Details
On December 14, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will host WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event once again, showcasing top superstars.
The WWE is all set to revitalize the Saturday Night's Main Event as the iconic 80s wrestling event is all set to make it's return. After 16 years, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will be hosting the event which once briefly replaced the Saturday Night Live. The WWE's top superstars are all set to feature in the showcase event, with Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & more are featured on the card. Hall of Famer Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura will also be back in the WWE and will be on commentary duty for the show. Check out all the details you need to know for the WWE show.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, Telecast & Other Details
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Full Match Card
WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest
Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky
Women’s United States Championship final: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton
When Will The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Take Place?
The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match will commence on Sunday, July 07, 2024. (Saturday, July 06, 2024 in the US)
Where Will The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Take Place?
The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be hosted at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Timings
India: 06:30 AM IST
United States: 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT
United Kingdom: 01:00 AM GMT
Australia: 10:00 AM AEST
How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast In India?
Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports 3 & Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4 & Sony Sports 4 HD)
How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In India?
Fans in India can watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast In The US?
Fans in India can watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast on the NBC.
How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In The US?
Fans in the US can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via Peacock.
How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In The UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via WWE's live stream on YouTube.
