sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Allu Arjun | Constitution Debate | Harish Salve | D Gukesh | RBI Bomb Threat | Bengaluru Techie Suicide |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, & Other Details

Published 22:49 IST, December 13th 2024

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, & Other Details

On December 14, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will host WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event once again, showcasing top superstars.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens
Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens | Image: WWE

The WWE is all set to revitalize the Saturday Night's Main Event as the iconic 80s wrestling event is all set to make it's return. After 16 years, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum will be hosting the event which once briefly replaced the Saturday Night Live. The WWE's top superstars are all set to feature in the showcase event, with Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & more are featured on the card. Hall of Famer Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura will also be back in the WWE and will be on commentary duty for the show. Check out all the details you need to know for the WWE show. 

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Full Match Card, Venue, Timings, Telecast & Other Details

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Full Match Card

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Women’s United States Championship final: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton

When Will The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Take Place?

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match will commence on Sunday, July 07, 2024. (Saturday, July 06, 2024 in the US)

Where Will The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Take Place?

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be hosted at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Timings

India: 06:30 AM IST

United States: 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 01:00 AM GMT

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST 

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports 3 & Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4 & Sony Sports 4 HD)

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website. 

Also Read: Umaga’s Heir Reveals Beef with a Bloodline Member while Defining His Alliances Amid Ongoing Turmoil

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast In The US?

Fans in India can watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Telecast on the NBC.

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In The US?

Fans in the US can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via Peacock.

How To Watch The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Streaming via WWE's live stream on YouTube.

Also Read: WWE Add New Element To TV Product By Announcing 'Transfer Window', RAW & SmackDown GMs React

Updated 22:49 IST, December 13th 2024