'Enough is Enough' - Former WWE and AEW World Champion Rules Out Return to The Ring Due to 'Wrecked' Neck

In the world of pro wrestling, a long-time joke among both fans and industry insiders alike is that retirements are never a permanent thing.

There are a number of wrestlers who retired and unretired multiple times, rendering the very concept of calling it quits pointless.

However, one wrestler who doesn't seem likely to go back on his word is Bryan Danielson, known to WWE fans as multi-time undisputed champion Daniel Bryan.

Bryan has not been seen in action since losing an AEW World Championship match to Jon Moxley, and he intends on remaining away from the ring for now.

Comeback Possible, But Not Likely?

Danielson lost to Moxley at WrestleDream and ended his full-time wrestling career thereafter, and he intends to stay away from the ring.

"My neck is wrecked. So, it’s not ‘no chance’ but it’s risk versus reward, at this point. I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids," Danielson told JNMedia.

He added that he was satisfied with the career he has had so far and he wants to stay away from the ring.

"One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough and I’m very satisfied with my career and I think enough is enough."

Bryan's WWE Career

It is easy to understand why it is he is satisfied with the career he had - it was full of legendary moments even before his AEW run.

He made his name as one of the best independent wrestlers in the world, including in promotions like Ring of Honor and Dragon Gate.

His WWE career started off in underwhelming fashion, but his title win at WrestleMania 30 when he beat Randy Orton and Batista will remain one of the most legendary moments of the event.