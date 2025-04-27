John Cena Turning Heel On His Farewell Tour Is One Genius Move By The WWE That Will Pay Big Dividends, Here's Why

Contrary to all the expectations, WrestleMania 41 ended up being a dull affair and it did not deliver expected results. The only match that saved WrestleMania was the triple threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Night two of WrestleMania 41 was anticipated to deliver the biggest main event of all time. Cody Rhodes and John Cena had locked horns with each other for the WWE Universal Championship. WrestleMania 41 was John Cena's final appearance in Mania. Cena, who announced his retirement last year, will walk away from pro wrestling by the end of this year.

Cena recently became the WWE star with the most world championships to his name, as he went past the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair with his 17th title. John Cena has played the ultimate good guy character in the WWE for the past two decades, but his heel turn is something that nobody saw coming, and it is something that has changed the face of the sports entertainment industry.

John Cena: Well On His Way To Become The Greatest Heel Of All Time

John Cena is on his own Mount Rushmore as he cemented his legacy in the galaxy of greats with his seventeenth world title. The creative decision of changing Cena into a bad guy has been nothing but genius from WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO), Triple H.

Cena is not just a typical heel; the seventeen-time World Champion continues to play the bad guy outside of the squared circle too. The manner in which Cena dealt with the media after WrestleMania 41 speaks volumes about his dedication to the heel character.

Cena shocked everybody with his WrestleMania 41 entry. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' made the most simple of entries in Mania, with just his name displaying on the screen. Cena had warned the fans that he wouldn't give them anything, and he truly is living up to his own words.

Cena also hasn't held himself back from getting into a banter with the crowd. The undisputed champion has been so good on the mic that he forced the crowd to chant 'we are sorry', earlier this week on Monday Night RAW. The audiences have been loving Cena's heel turn, and he is setting a new trend of how bad characters in the WWE should work.

Cena To Defend His Title Against Randy Orton