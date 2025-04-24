Former WWE, WCW and NFL Legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Passes Away Aged 67

Former wrestling and American football legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael has passed away at the age of 67.

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackler and pro wrestler for World Championship Wrestling, the company that eventually got bought out by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2001, died due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis - or ALS for short.

On the day of his death, he was transferred to a hospital in Joliet, Illinois, southwest of Chicago due to complications surrounding the disease.

Besides a legendary American football career that saw him lift the Super Bowl in 1985 when the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots, he is also remembered for his professional wrestling career.

WWE Debut at WrestleMania XI

McMichael's first taste of pro wrestling came at WrestleMania XI when he was ringside for the main event that pitted football player Lawrence Taylor against Bam Bam Bigelow.

He was one of many footballers kept ringside to, in storyline, prevent other wrestlers from interfering in the match.

However, the man nicknamed ‘Mongo' caught the eyes of many during the pre-show when he cut a promo telling the wrestlers he would ‘take them to the mat’.

The promo hinted at a future in the wrestling business and it would come - just a few months later and in another company.

WCW Career

He signed for WCW later in 1995 and was initially brought in as a colour commentator before he transitioned into an in-ring career.

His work inside the ring led to some criticism from fans but the company believed in him - aside from regular tag matches, he even won the United States title and was even a part of the legendary Four Horsemen stable alongside Ric Flair.