  • 'It Was A Sad Day': LeBron James Reveals How WWE Legends Ric Flair And Hulk Hogan Spoiled Wrestling For Him

Updated April 23rd 2025, 22:34 IST

'It Was A Sad Day': LeBron James Reveals How WWE Legends Ric Flair And Hulk Hogan Spoiled Wrestling For Him

Shaquille O'Neal revealed how legendary WWE superstars like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage spoiled wrestling for him during an event at his home.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shaquille O'Neal At WrestleMania 32
Shaquille O'Neal At WrestleMania 32 | Image: WWE

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up on how WWE legends Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan spoiled wrestling. Despite being a lifelong fan, Shaq said that Flair and Hogan changed his perspective on what wrestling and storylines are all about after he invited the WWE legends for an event at his residence in Florida.

Shaq Reveals How WWE Legends Ruined Wrestling For Him

Shaquille O'Neal never learnt about the concept of Kayfabe in wrestling until the time he invited some WWE legends to his house. WWE Hall of Famers like Hulk Hogan, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage showed up at his place, and it was an eye-opening moment for Shaq, who believed that all the wrestlers had real-life heat among themselves out of the ring.

“So, I did [a] WWE event at my house in Orlando, and said, ‘Hey, all the wrestlers [can] come by. So Hulk Hogan came in, a couple of other guys came in, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan… and Macho Man [Randy Savage]. And all these [guys] start eating my hors d’oeuvres and talking with each other. Growing up, I always thought they hated each other.

“You know what’s crazy? It actually was a sad day for me. Because I thought — even though I’m a professional, make a whole bunch of money — I thought that wrestling was real,” Shaquille O'Neal said during his appearance on The Big Podcast With Shaq.

Shaquille Has Been In Action For WWE & AEW

Several sporting legends and celebrities have been lifelong wrestling fans, but only a few have managed to grace the squared circle and be a part of the action. One of them is Bad Bunny, who has been one of the most entertaining celebrity wrestlers in recent memory. NBA Icon Shaquille O'Neal has also been a part of the action in the past.

Shaq has had an appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals when he entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. He has also been a part of AEW and was in a Mixed Tag action alongside Jade Cargill, and it was the latter's first match. Despite being given a hard reality check, Shaq continues to be a fan of wrestling and the squared circle.

Published April 23rd 2025, 22:31 IST

